Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigation

A tip of a fugitive staying at a home in Chillicothe led to an investigation and arrests. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received the information that 42-year-old Kevin R. Head was at a home in the 1700 block of Deringer Drive. Head had a parole warrant on an original conviction for receiving stolen property.

Deputies attempted to locate Head, who was found in a vehicle. The deputies gave chase in a vehicle, followed by a foot pursuit. He was later located under the deck and was taken into custody. He was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center and later transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Deputies requested a search warrant for the home on Deringer Drive and seized multiple items from the residence which allegedly included methamphetamine, methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, a rifle, and other items.

Officers also arrested 43-year-old Nicole Renee Webb of Chillicothe for alleged Hindering Prosecution and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. She is held at Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with bond set at $5,000.

Items seized as a result of the search warrants included A locked bank bag containing what was later found to be a stolen handgun from 2021.

Reports are being submitted to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney and potentially the ATF for consideration of federal charges.

Share this:

Tweet

