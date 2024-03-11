Search
Chillicothe Planning And Zoning Meets April 1st

Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission will meet April 1st at City Hall.  The meeting will start at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers.  The agenda includes the review of several requests:

  1. Dana Airsman for a Conditional Use Permit to operate a sober living transitional home at 800 Cherry Street.
  2. Riley and Haley Horton for a Variance to build a 40 x 30 building at 1416 Alexander Street.
  3. Peniston for a zoning map amendment at 901 Bryan St.
  4. Larry Johnson for a zoning map amendment at Lot (7) of Block (4) of Adams addition to the City of Chillicothe.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is open to the public.

