Chillicothe Planning And Zoning Meets April 1st

Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission will meet April 1st at City Hall. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers. The agenda includes the review of several requests:

Dana Airsman for a Conditional Use Permit to operate a sober living transitional home at 800 Cherry Street. Riley and Haley Horton for a Variance to build a 40 x 30 building at 1416 Alexander Street. Peniston for a zoning map amendment at 901 Bryan St. Larry Johnson for a zoning map amendment at Lot (7) of Block (4) of Adams addition to the City of Chillicothe.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is open to the public.

