Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police officers handled 188 calls for service from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday

02:04 PM Officers responded to the area of McCormick and Harvester for a disturbance. One person was taken into protective custody for a mental evaluation.

03:13 PM Officers worked a two vehicle crash in the area of HWY 65 and Apache.

07:41 PM Officer took a report of stealing in the 400 block of S Washinton. Bogus credit cards were used as payment before the suspect drove away. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.

08:55 PM Officer began an investigation in the 1000 block of Washington where two suspects stole money out of a tip jar. Suspects were located and arrested with court dates pending.

Saturday:

10:50 AM Officers sighted a suspect with an active probation and parole warrant in the area of 3rd and Locust. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

11:35 AM Officers were contacted by another agency for locating a stolen vehicle dolly. Officers responded to the 300 block of Brunswick Street and recovered the dolly. The suspect was identified and will face charges in Caldwell County.

07:23 PM Officers took a report of theft from a garage in the 1600 block of Calhoun. Investigation to continue.

Sunday:

07:27 AM Officers had a vehicle fail to yield in the 1200 block of Walnut after a traffic stop was initiated. The driver fled the vehicle on foot and could not be located. The driver has been identified and charges will be filed.

03:09 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington and 1st. A woman was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony paraphernalia. She was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

10:44 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Litton Road and Lakeview Village. They arrested a man for DWI with drugs. He was processed and released with a court date.

