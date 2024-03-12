Public Hearing – Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund Distribution

The public hearing on the use of Capital Improvement funds was held as part of the Chillicothe City Council meeting Monday. Allison Jefferies presented the list of expenses to be paid through the fund. The carryover items from last year include:

Industrial Park, Storm Water, Playground and Demolition.

There are several items added for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Dispatch, Street Equipment, Water Park Repairs, Parks Truck, Paving, Facility, Electric Panel, Mower.

There were no comments from the public.

