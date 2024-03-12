Search
Recent Livingston County Jail Bookings

Three recent bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, the Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 39-year-old Jennifer Sue Girratono of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance.  She entered a plea of not guilty and is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

58-year-old John Joseph Cullen of Mooresville was arrested by Buchanan County officers on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing.  Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.  He is awaiting extradition.

39-year-old Laci Marie Dunn was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department.  She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

