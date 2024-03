A Kansas City woman pled guilty to two counts of forgery in Linn County Court. Twenty-year-old Gracyn June Hendricks of Kansas City entered a plea of Guilty on each count. As part of the plea agreement, the county waived a third count of forgery and possession of a forging instrument.

She was sentenced to five years probation on each of the counts. The sentences will run concurrently. She will also pay court costs.

