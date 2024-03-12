Two CHS Students Receive NCMC Dual Credit Scholarships

Two Chillicothe students are among 30 recipients of Dual Credit Scholarships through North Central Missouri College.

The Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Dual Credit Scholarship recipients are given a one-time $324 scholarship to use toward their tuition.

The local recipients include:

Landyn Peterson from Chillicothe R-II High School, who plans to become a Sports Medicine Physician.

Garrett Wilson from Chillicothe R-II High School, who plans to become a petroleum engineer, and eventually a project manager, for an Alaskan energy company.

By participating in the dual credit program, a high school student can make substantial progress toward a college degree before finishing their senior year of high school.

