A Bethany woman had moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Harrison County. State Troopers report 30-year-old Angela McIntosh of Bethany was taken to a hospital in Albany for treatment of moderate injuries. The crash happened at about 1:55 pm on Route D, near Martinsville, when McIntosh was northbound and 48-year-old Keven Johnson of Jamesport was southbound and the vehicles met at the crest of a hill as McIntosh was making a left turn into a driveway.

