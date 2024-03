A True Crime mystery writer, Journalist Jim Cosgrove, will be at the Livingston County Library on March 19th. Librarian Kirsten Mouton says “Ripple: a Long Strange Search for a Killer,” looks into the disappearance of Frank McGonigle and his journey from Kansas City to South Carolina.

The library is hosting the event beginning at 6:00 pm at the main library, so you can hear this riveting account of murder and mayhem.

Books will be available and Cosgrove will be providing autographs.

