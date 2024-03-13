CMU – Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off

The Spring Household Hazardous Waste drop-off for Chillicothe Municipal Utilities is Saturday, March 23rd.

This event is held twice each year, in the spring and fall. CMU will accept several types of materials. The list includes: Oil, pesticides, paint cans, batteries, and fluorescent light bulbs.

The drop-off at the old pellet building in the 200 block of Brunswick, from 9:00 am to Noon. They will have you pull into the building and the crews will unload the items for you.

If you have questions, call the CMU office at 660-646-1683.

Share this:

Tweet

