The MoDOT Roadwork season has begun and road crews are already busy around the area. Sergent Shane Hux from the Missouri Highway Patrol has a few recommendations for roadway work zones.

Pay attention, slow down, and move over.

Hux says they do check the work zones for enforcement.

It’s important for the safety of the public and the workers.

He reminds motorists there are increased fines for speeding in a work zone and if a worker is injured in a work zone crash, you could face a fine of $10,000.

