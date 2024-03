Three Chillicothe FFA members showed well at the Area 2 Public Speaking Event.

Gracelynn Barnett – Division 2 Public Speaking -1st Place. Advances to Districts

Sadie Burtch – Advanced Public Speaking – 3rd Place. Advances to Districts

Beau Graves – Division 2 Public Speaking – 4th place. She is an Alternate for Districts,

Share this:

Tweet