Thunderstorms Rolled Through The Region Overnight

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through the region in the overnight hour. The National Weather Service received several reports of large hail, from 1 to 1.5 inches in the local counties, including Carroll, Chariton, and Caldwell Counties.

Heavy rainfall was also noted with the storms.

Chillicothe Weather Center reported just over 1.7 inches.

Kansas City Airport reported just over an inch.

St. Joseph with 2.15 inches

Kirksville reported 1 inch.

Additional rainfall is expected today and tonight. The forecast in Chillicothe is less than a half inch.

