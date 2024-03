The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking assistance from the public for a missing 16-year-old – Kaileena Marie Brown. She was last seen at 1420 Clay Street, Wednesday evening

Brown is described as having shoulder-length dark blue/lilac hair with bangs, wavy, scar on chin, blue eyes, dark complexion. She is possibly wearing a hoodie – possibly camo – and gray sweatpants.

If you have information, call 660-646-2121.

