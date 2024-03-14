Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

Seventy-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

Handling several illegal parking complaints.

10:25 AM Officers received information of possible child endangerment of a parent driving while intoxicated. Investigation to continue.

01:29 PM Officers worked a two-vehicle crash in the area of Washington and Jackson.

03:58 PM Officers arrested a man with an active warrant. He was given a court date after being released on recognizance.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

