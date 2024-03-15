Donna Louise Frizzell, age 86, a lifelong resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2024, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Donna was born the daughter of Alfred and Lettichie (Hall) Pittman on May 4, 1937. Donna was united in marriage to Jewell Frizzell on June 24, 1954. He preceded her in death.

Donna is survived by one son, Michael (Diane) of Shawnee Kansas; one daughter Brenda (Darrell) Cooper of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Abe (Lisa) Sellers of Slater Missouri, Ezra (Kacy) of Osborn, Missouri, Michael Frizzell of Shawnee, Kansas, and Suzanne (Wade) Lewis of Shawnee, Kansas; six great grandchildren, Shyanne, Leahanne, Allison Sellers, Olive Pittman-Maupin, Peyton, Hannah Lewis and one great grandchild on the way; and two great-great grandchildren Audrie Sellers and Rowan Adkins. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Pamela Sellers and Sammy Frizzell; and brother Alfred (Bud) Pittman Jr., two sisters Peggy Wright and Betty Thompson.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, one hour prior to the graveside at 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, on Friday, March 22, 2024, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

