Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will have a joint meeting with the Chillicothe City Council Tuesday. The meeting is at Noon at the CMU Office.

The agenda begins with information on collaboration with CMU and the City on future projects.

The Board and Council will have a joint budget workshop.

Also on the agenda are reports from the department heads and the General Manager. This includes the presentation of the Personnel Policy for approval.

