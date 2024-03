Filings for Committee positions were received by the Livingston County Clerk’s office.

Nikki Norman filed as a candidate for Wheeling Township Committeewoman as a Republican

Jerry Norman filed as a candidate for Wheeling Township Committeeman as a Republican

Cyndy Munday filed as a candidate for the 4th Ward Committeewoman as a Republican.

Filing for the August Primary remains open through March 26th.

