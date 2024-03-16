Mo Agribusiness

Seven local students are among thirty Missouri FFA and 4H members have been selected to participate in the 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. The students are high school sophomores selected to spend a week in June in Springfield exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills, and learning more about farming, ranching, and food production.

Selected to participate from the local area are:

Gracelynn Barnett, Chillicothe

Brock Pitt, Carrollton

Gracie Simpson, Milan

Brynn Bird, Gallatin

Kale Batson, Trenton

Kristin Waters, Norborne

Sullivan Bird, Gallatin

In addition to the summer agribusiness tour, the Missouri Agrabusiness Academy members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day, and the Missouri Agrabusiness Academy graduation ceremony at the 2025 Missouri FFA Convention.

Share this:

Tweet

