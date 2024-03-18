MoDOT Roadwork This Week In The Area Counties

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for this week includes several projects in the area counties.

Chariton County

Route 5 – Shoulder work from Batts Creek Road to Doxie Avenue, Monday through Wednesday.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 5 to Hurricane Branch Avenue, Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 60th Street to 70th Street, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Linn County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Lotus Road to Mesa Road, Monday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Mesa Road to Ludlow Road, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kiowa Road to Lowen Road, Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

Route D – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included for replacement tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2024.

Routes D and DD – Sidewalk improvements in Ludlow through early April.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around-the-clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the U.S.Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe

Route D – CLOSED for surveying from First Street in Ludlow to 430th Street, through March 28, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

