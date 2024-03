A Chillicothe woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Dade County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 40-year-old Cailin R Dixon of Chillicothe was taken to a hospital in Joplin following the crash on Route A, near Golden City. According to the report, Dixon swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and ran off the road before she struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn.

