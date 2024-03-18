Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Chillicothe Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Report for the weekend includes:

Friday – 90 calls for service

8:55 PM, Officers responded to the area of 36 Hwy and Mitchell for a report of a vehicle that struck a deer.  Officers contacted the driver.

Saturday – 37 calls for service

12:25 AM, Officers responded to the 2600 block of Shawnee Dr. in reference to a child abuse report. Upon arrival, Officers met with the victim and family members. A suspect was identified and an arrest warrant will be applied for. Investigation continuing.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601