Chillicothe Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Report for the weekend includes:

Friday – 90 calls for service

8:55 PM, Officers responded to the area of 36 Hwy and Mitchell for a report of a vehicle that struck a deer. Officers contacted the driver.

Saturday – 37 calls for service

12:25 AM, Officers responded to the 2600 block of Shawnee Dr. in reference to a child abuse report. Upon arrival, Officers met with the victim and family members. A suspect was identified and an arrest warrant will be applied for. Investigation continuing.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Share this:

Tweet

