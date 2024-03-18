Search
Serious Injuries In Daviess County Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday morning left a Cameron woman with serious injuries and a child with minor injuries.  State troopers report 37-year-old Melissa Lee of Cameron was taken to Liberty Hospital following the crash on US 69 near Altamont.  The crash occurred at about 10:08 am as 61-year-old Cathleen Dedonder of Topeka, KS was southbound on a ramp and failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the vehicle driven by Lee.  Lee’s passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.  Dedonder was not injured.

