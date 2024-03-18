Democrat Primary Voting Places

The Missouri Democrat Party has several locations to serve as In-Person Voting Sites for the Party-Run Presidential Primary, on Saturday, March 23rd.

The voting locations in the area counties, including:

In Carroll County, at the Carroll County Courthouse

In Chariton County, at the Chariton County Courthouse

In Daviess County, at the Daviess County Courthouse

In Grundy County, at the Grundy County Courthouse

In Linn County, at the Linn County Courthouse

In Livingston County, at the Livingston County Library

The polling places will be open from 8:00 am to Noon.

Mail-In Ballots are no longer available for the Missouri Democrat Party. The ballots sent out must be returned to the MDP by 10:00 AM on March 23rd.

