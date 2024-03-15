Sheila Renea VanDeventer Brown, 51 of Hillsdale Michigan, joined her heavenly family on March 9, 2024, after a seven-month battle with breast cancer. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her immediate family.

She was born to Jan and Mary Lou VanDeventer on February 22, 1973, in Chillicothe MO. Sheila is survived by her parents; son Isaac Brown; sister Janet and Jon Fraser; nephews and niece Andrew (Mercedes), Matthew and Michelle Fraser, and a large community of family and friends. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Jake and Esther Maples; paternal grandparents George and Vella VanDeventer; several dearly loved aunts, uncles, and one cousin.

Sheila will be remembered as a bright light who shone heaping amounts of love and generosity to all those around her. She cared about everyone else more than herself with the goal to leave them better than she found them. She brought the light of Christ to every room.

Memorials may be made to Isaac Brown and left at Crown Pointe Church, or mailed to Crown Pointe Church, 5950 NE Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit MO 64064.

A memorial service will be at 2:30PM on Sunday March 17 at the church and will be immediately followed by visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at a future date at Anderson Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe.

Share this:

Tweet

