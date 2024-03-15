Chillicothe School R-II Board Meets Monday

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will meet MONDAY at 6:00 pm at the District office. The date of the meeting was changed due to a scheduling conflict.

The board will start the meeting with recognition of the School Board members in School Board Appreciation Month.

There will also be a presentation by the Chillicothe FFA Agricultural Issues Team.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers will have a presentation on the CES Expansion progress.

A presentation will be made for the Salary Schedules for the district.

Bids will be presented for the purchase of a 2025 School Bus.

Bids for Mowing at the district facilities will be presented

And there will be bids for WAN and Internet Service.

A request will be presented for a Tailgate event at a football game in the fall schedule with proceeds to the Junior Class.

Requests for non-matching grants will be presented for approval.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

