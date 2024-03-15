Search
Revised Agenda For April 1st Planning & Zoning Meeting

A revised agenda for the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on April 1st has been posted.  The meeting will take place at City Hall, starting at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers.  The agenda includes the review of several requests:

  1. A public hearing for an application to amend the zoning for 901 Bryan from Residential R-3 to C-1 Commercial. This is for the Chillicothe Women’s Clinic.
  2. A public hearing for an application to amend the zoning at 147 Brunswick from I-1 Industrial to M-U – Multi-Use.
  3. A public hearing for an application for a Conditional Use Permit by Dana Airsman for a property at 800 Cherry Street for a Sober Living Transitional Home.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is open to the public.

 

