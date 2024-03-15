Livingston County Library – Books & Materials Reviewed

A request to review specific titles of books for the Livingston County Library has been completed and Library Director Sue Lightfoot-Horine says “The titles were found to conform to the standards of library policy.”

The Library’s Collection Development Policy states, in part, “The Livingston County Library does not promote particular beliefs or views, neither does it endorse any particular item contained in its collection.”

“Access is provided to all materials and services with the expectation that individuals or parents are the best judge of suitability for themselves or their children.”

Materials that serve the purposes of the library, meet required standards of quality, and relate to an existing need or interest will not be removed from the collection because of pressure by groups or individuals.

The library does provide patrons the opportunity to request books and materials be reviewed for reconsideration. In 2023, fifteen requests were presented to the board for books found in various collections at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library.

Lightfoot-Horine says these have been reviewed per policy and were found to conform to the standards of library policy.

The submitted forms for Request For Review can be found by following a link below.

The next meeting of the Livingston County Library Board is scheduled for March 21st at 4:30 pm in the Court Room, 2nd Floor, of the Main Library. Public comments are welcome and you are encouraged to contact the library prior to the meeting if you wish to speak.

