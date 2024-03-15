Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 98 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:

12:34 AM Officers located a suicidal person in the 200 block of Jackson Street. They were uninjured and was not a threat to themselves.

08:11 AM Officers arrested a man at the LEC who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. He was able to post the required bond and was released.

05:50 PM Officers were advised of threats being made to a citizen. Contact with the accused party was made and they were advised to not to contact the victim.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

