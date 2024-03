One local meeting and a NW District meeting are on the Livingston County Commissioners scheduled next week. The Commissioners meet on Tuesday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. The agenda includes a 10:00 am discussion on the use of opioid funds.

Also on the agenda are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Thursday, the commissioners will attend the NW Regional Commisser meeting in Mound City.

