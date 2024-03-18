Two Weekend Arrests In The Area Counties

State Troopers arrested two in the area counties over the weekend.

Saturday at about 3:50 pm, Troopers in Livingston County arrested 39-year-old Jamie L. Elrod of Macon for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was processed and released.

Sunday at about 2:55 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 45-year-old Kristena D. Bailey of Raytown for alleged no insurance and on a Bates County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Bailey was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.

Share this:

Tweet

