Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Monday. Some of the calls include:

11:52 AM Officers conducted follow-up investigations in the 700 block of BUS 36 to solve a stealing investigation.

12:32 PM Officers were given information that started an investigation of narcotics. Investigation to continue.

02:18 PM Officers took a delayed report of a sexual assault. Investigation to continue.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

