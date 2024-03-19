County Commission Begins Plans For Opioid Settlement Funds

About $70,000 in Opioid Settlement funds was recently received by Livingston County. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says this is the money from national settlements from drug distributors and companies.

$70,000 + $20,000 each year for 16 years.

Douglas says there are specific ways the funds can be used, primarily for education and treatment. The County Commission met will several local entities to discuss the use of the funds.

Douglas says they provided information on various programs on the use of the funds and provided planning principles from the National Association of Counties on maximizing the impact of the settlement fund.

He says the group will reconvene in 60-90 days to consider local plans.

