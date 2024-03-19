Crash Near Wheeling Cemetery Left One Driver With Serious Injuries

A two-vehicle crash on US 36 Tuesday morning near Wheeling left one driver with serious injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Heather L. Bolonyi-Holt was flown to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Troopers report the crash happened about 6:10 am as Holt was westbound on US 36, driving a pick-up and pulling a 30-foot camper, and had broken down blocking part of the driving lane near the Wheeling Cemetery. A car driven by 44-year-old Michael S. Kinnison of Salisbury was also westbound and struck the left rear of the camper, ripping out the left side of the camper. The crash caused Kinnison’s vehicle to overturn and he struck Holt, who was outside of her vehicle. Kinnison had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

