A Cameron woman had minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Clay County Tuesday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 6:35 am as 39-year-old Megan L. Dekam of Cameron and 28-year-old Phillip C Ruark of Holt were southbound and slowed in a construction zone. Dekam was struck from behind. She was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.

