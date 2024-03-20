Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

12:32 AM Officers responded to the 1200 block of Bryan Street for a report of domestic assault. A man was taken into custody and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

09:16 AM The ACO accompanied by city officers began an investigation of mistreated animals in the 1000 block of Elm Street. This investigation ended with the issuing over 20 citations for animal offenses and the possibility of a seizure of the animals in the future.

11:57 AM Officers worked a two-vehicle crash at Bryan and Walnut in which the driver of the striking vehicle was cited for failing to yield. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

01:22 PM Officers took a report of a vehicle break in in the 10 block of Washington. Investigation to continue.

02:49 PM Officers received information of possible prostitution occurring in Chillicothe. Investigation is to continue.

03:11 PM Officers were advised of the location of a woman with Livingston Co warrants in the 1100 block of 2nd Street. Officers responded to the house and located the woman who was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center after not being able to post bond.

04:23 PM Officers began an investigation of property damage in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, where a vehicle window had been broken out. Investigation to continue.

06:05 Officers recovered lost property in the area of Washington and 1st.

07:39 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Elm which resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving while revoked. He was cited and released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

