Chillicothe School Board Executive Session

Several personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board Executive session on Monday.
The board hired the following certified staff for the 2024-25 school year:
Dawson Wheeler, High School Social Studies
Cody Glenn, High School Social Studies
Jessica Sherrow – GRTS Applied Communications
Jana Shira – GRTS Vocational Resource Educator
Certified Staff resignations accepted at the end of the school year include: Madison Eller
The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately:
Theresa Snider, Bus Driver Sub
James Tillman, Bus Driver Sub
Kevin Brown, Bus Driver Sub
Resignation and Retirement notices from the following Support staff members were accepted:
At the end of the year –
Rose Perkins, Field Food Service Manager
Ruth Polly Musselman, Dewey Library Aide
Heather McCracken, CES Food Service
Effective Immediately –
Lashannon Johnson, Dewey Custodian
Madison Burnett, CHS Food Service
The Board accepted a resignation from Extra Duty personnel submitted by Madison Eller, Middle School Track Assistant Coach.
Hiring for Extra Duty personnel for the 2024-25 school year includes:
Cody Glenn – 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach
Cody Glenn – Head Boys Golf Coach
Cody Glenn – Assistant Varsity Football Coach
The Board also reviewed probationary teachers and teachers transitioning to tenured status. The board then approved 2024-25 contracts for Probationary teachers and Extra Duty contracts.