Chillicothe School Board Executive Session

Several personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board Executive session on Monday.

The board hired the following certified staff for the 2024-25 school year:

Dawson Wheeler, High School Social Studies

Cody Glenn, High School Social Studies

Jessica Sherrow – GRTS Applied Communications

Jana Shira – GRTS Vocational Resource Educator

Certified Staff resignations accepted at the end of the school year include: Madison Eller

The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately:

Theresa Snider, Bus Driver Sub

James Tillman, Bus Driver Sub

Kevin Brown, Bus Driver Sub

Resignation and Retirement notices from the following Support staff members were accepted:

At the end of the year –

Rose Perkins, Field Food Service Manager

Ruth Polly Musselman, Dewey Library Aide

Heather McCracken, CES Food Service

Effective Immediately –

Lashannon Johnson, Dewey Custodian

Madison Burnett, CHS Food Service

The Board accepted a resignation from Extra Duty personnel submitted by Madison Eller, Middle School Track Assistant Coach.

Hiring for Extra Duty personnel for the 2024-25 school year includes:

Cody Glenn – 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach

Cody Glenn – Head Boys Golf Coach

Cody Glenn – Assistant Varsity Football Coach

The Board also reviewed probationary teachers and teachers transitioning to tenured status. The board then approved 2024-25 contracts for Probationary teachers and Extra Duty contracts.

Share this:

Tweet

