Shirley Rose Benson, age 85, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Shirley was born the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth (Dechand) Rollheiser on December 27, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a 1956 graduate of Ward High School, Kansas City, Kansas. Shirley was united in marriage to Richard Benson on November 29, 1958, in Mission, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2023.

Shirley enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends at Morningside Center. She also played bridge, and was a member of ACBL. Shirley loved spending time with her family and enjoyed going shopping. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much joy. She enjoyed many years with Richard at their lake house. She always made the holidays special for her family, her favorite holidays being Christmas and Easter.

Survivors include three sons, Richard B. Benson, Jr., and wife, Dee of Creston, Iowa, Dennis Benson and wife Kelly of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Shawn Benson and wife Chelle of Atlanta, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Richard Benson III and wife Emily of Bondurant, Iowa, Jordan Bell and husband Ryan of Newton, Iowa, Lauren Disselhoff and husband Bill of Parkville, Missouri, Megan Fulton of Kansas City, Missouri, Bailey Tennesen and husband Andrew of Kansas City, Missouri, Brooke Hyland and husband Matt of Atlanta, Georgia, Blake Benson (Ashley Sterbach) of Guilderland, New York, and Addison Benson (Brogan Bunner) of Atlanta, Georgia; eleven great grandchildren, Farrah, Blakely, Drew, Kimber, Benson, David, Bentley, Georgia, Mia, Andi, and Richard IV. He was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; her siblings, Frank Rollheiser, Florence Tiernan, Jeannette Shaw, Betty Storm, Mary Lou Swanson, Robert Rollheiser, Danny Rollheiser and infant brother Robert Rollheiser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Celiac Association and/or Chillicothe Football Alumni Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Share this:

Tweet

