FEC Essay Winners

Winners have been announced in the annual Farmer’s Electric Cooperative essay contest. The contest was open to all Sophomores and Juniors for an opportunity to attend the Youth Tour to Washington DC or participate in C.Y.C.L.E., the Cooperative Youth Conference & Leadership Experience in Jefferson City.

Macy McLain, a junior at Meadville High School and daughter of Doug & Amanda McLain was the overall winner, with 2nd place to Mary Taylor, a junior at Chillicothe R-2, and the daughter of Lonnie & Brenda Taylor. They have won the all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Three sophomore essay writers were selected as winners of the C.Y.C.L.E. event in Jefferson City this summer. They include: Rylei Lester, daughter of Jimmy Lester of Hale, Abigail Pitts, a homeschooled student, and daughter of Shelia and Darin Pitts of Braymer, and Emily Clutter of Chula, daughter of Brady and Felicia Bentley.

