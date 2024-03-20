Missouri Jobs Report

The State’s Jobs report for February shows non-farm payroll increased by 7,800 jobs, private industry payroll increased by 6,500 jobs, and government employment increased by 1,300 jobs, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment was unchanged from January. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reports that since February of 2023, there was an increase of 46,000 jobs.

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from January 2024 at 3.3 percent.

The Monthly unemployment report with a breakdown by county will be released on March 29th.

