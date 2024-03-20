Search
CHS Presents “Murder in the Knife Room”

Chillicothe CHS Players present “Murder in the Knife Room,” this weekend in the Black Box Theater.  Drama Instructor Lisa Rule says the play has a cast of 43.

A parody of the mysterious host in a scary room genre.

Rule says this is a family-friendly program but with thunder and comic knife-wielding.

The Black Box Theater holds 220 people for each performance.  The Play will run Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.  All tickets are $5.00.

You will enter from the Performing Arts Center and follow the signs.  Tickets are available by contacting the High School and at the door.

