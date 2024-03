A Tina resident was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on warrants from Livingston County. 30-year-old Jordan Lyn Gillilan of Tina his held following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday afternoon. Gillilan was arrested for two counts of alleged failure to appear. One is on a charge of alleged trespassing and the other is on a charge of alleged resisting arrest. Her total bond is set at $750 cash only.

