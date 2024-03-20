CMU Budget Reviewed In Joint Session

A review of the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities budget was held Tuesday in a joint session with the Chillicothe City Council. The meeting was held at the CMU office. General Manager Matt Hopper says the 2024/25 budget is expected to be approved as part of Monday’s Council meeting.

Hopper says they have only one big project scheduled in the new year.

Transmission line upgrade just north of the prison.

Among the other projects will be the Tree Trimming for another section of the community. Hopper says this year’s section includes the west side of Chillicothe, from the railroad tracks at the viaduct, north to Fairway Drive, and west of Washington Street, including the Christison Addition.

The Water Services Department will work on the lime sludge drying beds – a carry-over project, and some sandblasting.

