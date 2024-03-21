70th Annual Pre-Easter Lay Services

The 70th annual Chillicothe Pre-Easter Layperson Services will be March 25th to the 29th. This year’s services will be held at First Baptist Church on Bryan Street. Darrel Rinehart from the committee says the non-denominational services will begin with fellowship at 6:45 am, including coffee, juice, and donuts.

He says the services will be led each morning by different churches.

Monday – Leann Norton from First Christian Church.

Tuesday – Todd Matthews from Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Wednesday – Ed Douglas from Cornerstone Church.

Thursday – Mark Brown from Life Point Church.

Friday – Bonnie Midygett of Souls Harbor.

Services will begin at 7:00 am and will last about 30 minutes.

The Pre-Easter Layperson Services are open to everyone.

