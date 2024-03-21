Richard Lee King, age 77, a resident of Dawn, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Richard was born the son of Charles William and Elsie Marie (Ballew) King on March 14, 1947, in Livingston County, Missouri. He was a 1965 graduate of Hale High School. Richard was united in marriage to Dortha M. Rucker on July 23, 1965. She survives of the home. He worked as a Route Salesman for Prairie Farms in Brookfield, Missouri, for 36 years. He then worked for the Chillicothe School District as a custodian for many years. Richard was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Spending time with his family meant everything to him and he was a great Papa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going to the lake and anything outdoors with his family. He especially enjoyed when his whole family was together for family gatherings. Richard and Dortha loved spending time watching the hummingbirds and sitting on their patio watching the sunsets and people go by.

Richard is also survived by one daughter, Betty Lee Mansfield and husband, Mike, of Richmond, Missouri; one son, Charles “Charlie” King and wife, Ellen, of Raymore, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Gage Mansfield, Madison King, Chloe DeAngelo and husband, Joey, Trent Norman, Nicholas King, Lauren Mansfield, Maddie Reed, Caleigh Stephenson, and Mindi Miller; two great grandchildren, Zoie Mansfield and Easton Mansfield; two sisters, Theresa Figg of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Judy Wimmer of Columbia, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his great grandson, Joey; and four brothers-in-law, Tom Figg, Norman Wimmer, Carley Davidson, and Frankie Hill.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Cameron Cemetery, Hale, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Cemetery of Hale and/or Chillicothe United Methodist Church Youth Programs and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

