A single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon left a Kansas City man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Abeya Geleta was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash on Highway 6, near Humphreys. According to the report, at about 3:55 pm Geleta was westbound and ran off the road. His semi overturned and struck a fence, before coming to rest in the roadway.

Share this:

Tweet