Two Arrests In Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred eight calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. The calls include:

07:29 AM Officers responded to the 2800 block of Hornet Drive on a report of threats. This prompted an investigation resulting in the arrest of a woman for terroristic threats. She was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

04:20 PM Detectives interviewed a suspect in a statutory rape case that resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

05:22 PM City officers assisted the LCSO on a search warrant in the 1500 block of Calhoun. While on scene, stolen property was located solving a previous theft case in the 1700 block of Calhoun Street.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

