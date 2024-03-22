Ten comments and three letters were presented at the Livingston County Library Board meeting. The comments ranged from limiting the material available to the youth and young adults, the need to remove the books that were reviewed by the board, to praising the board for keeping material that may help the youth to answer questions.
The meeting started with comments from the Library’s attorney, Adam Sommer. He talked at length about the 1st Amendment, Free Speech, and the Supreme Court’s definition of obscenity and how it relates to the books found in public libraries.
The speakers were allowed five minutes to provide their comments uninterrupted. The board could ask questions if needed, but none were asked.
While a few objected to the materials for religious or moral reasons, others felt it was parents and guardians who needed to be involved in the decisions and should review the materials their children are checking out at the library.
Library Board Hears Comments From The Public On Material Selection
