Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Livingston County Health Center Board Meeting

The County Health Ranking, Bylaws, and building insurance are on the Livingston County Health Center Board agenda for Tuesday.  The meeting will start at Noon in the meeting room.

Old Business includes a discussion on the review of the Bylaws, an update on the furnace project and the front door replacement, and a report on  COVID / RSV / FLU / MEASLES/ and Sewershed.

New Business includes the Building insurance bid, electronic medical records, Audio/Visual Equipment, An After Action Report, The County Health Ranking, and an update on the Thompson River Watershed Plan.

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601