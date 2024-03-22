Livingston County Health Center Board Meeting

The County Health Ranking, Bylaws, and building insurance are on the Livingston County Health Center Board agenda for Tuesday. The meeting will start at Noon in the meeting room.

Old Business includes a discussion on the review of the Bylaws, an update on the furnace project and the front door replacement, and a report on COVID / RSV / FLU / MEASLES/ and Sewershed.

New Business includes the Building insurance bid, electronic medical records, Audio/Visual Equipment, An After Action Report, The County Health Ranking, and an update on the Thompson River Watershed Plan.

