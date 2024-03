A report of a Linn County Burglary in progress resulted in Livingston County Deputies responding to intercept a suspect vehicle on Route V near the Chillicothe City Limits. They were assisted by state troopers and Chillicothe Police and three women were arrested and turned over to Linn County.

The report states the suspects may have attempted to dispose of several stolen checks by throwing them out the window as they fled.

